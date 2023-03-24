Aries - March 21 - April 20 You may run into a great deal of opposition from just about every quarter. The most frustrating part about this is that even the people you turn to for help will transform the situation into a bigger mess.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’re becoming more perceptive. At the same time, your psyche and unconscious knowing are also more acute. You may find that you know more about the way someone feels than that person does. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re likely to act with great immediacy. You will instantly know what to do in a situation, especially a crisis. You’re likely to be thinking at top speed and moving with efficiency and courage. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 If someone tries to criticise you, don’t be afraid to defend yourself. Other people aren’t going to be afraid to speak their minds, and you shouldn’t either. You may feel like someone is prodding you.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Be a friend to someone new and lend a hand to a greater cause than just your own advancement. Ally with people by offering your support instead of asking for it. Be generous to the people around you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

The gas is on. One spark can cause an explosive fireball. There’s a tremendous amount of potential energy to the day just waiting to be unleashed. Know what you’re getting into before you light that match. Libra - September 23 - October 22 This is truly a day of new beginnings. You can start a fresh cycle of emotions and understanding that can help you develop the quality and depth of your relationships. Focus and align yourself with your goals.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Stop dwelling on old routines based on situations that have long since expired. Note the changes that have occurred around you and adjust your plans. This is a good time to examine your situation. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You’re apt to feel stronger, helping you to connect the inner and outer sides of your personality. You may feel like you have all your troops united on a common front and are making progress. Don’t stop. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 There’s an explosive quality about the day. You may walk along, minding your own business, when someone accidentally bumps into you. Your first reaction may be to push that person back.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You have a tremendous amount of drive to help you move forward in your projects. Be careful that you don’t act hastily or impulsively. Be careful of starting out on a new path without having a good idea. Pisces - February 19 - March 20