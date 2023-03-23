Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today may have some crazy emotional ups and downs. There seems to be an intense cloud seeping into every part of your day. Don’t try to fool people. They will see right through you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 This day will be filled with many exciting surprises for you. Approach it with gratitude and you will be amazed at the number of things that just naturally seem to flow your way. Act spontaneously. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

There’s a larger trend operating in your life. It’s asking you to break the rules and enter a new realm. Today that trend comes into focus, as emotional outbursts call attention to the changes. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Pour yourself a comforting cup of tea today. Take a hot shower or a long bath. In short, pamper yourself. You may be picking up on the extra tension of the people around you. Be conscious of this.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 It may be that people are a bit upset by some of your recent actions or words. The offhand remark you made a couple weeks ago is catching up to you. Think before you speak. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

This is an exciting day for you. You can accomplish quite a bit. Your intuition is especially acute and your sensitivity is strong. Computers might irritate you today. Save your work often. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You might be a bit jittery, even without caffeine. Sudden actions may cause people to freak out, since people will be on edge in general today anyway. Save the surprises for another time.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Things may be coming at you from all angles today. Sooner or later you will be forced to take action. It may seem like the walls of the room are caving in. The pressure is building and the air is getting stagnant. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You may be excited about an idea today, but unfortunately no one else may be. You spring up with enthusiasm only to smack into a brick wall. One side of you may be witty while the other is confused. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Much of today will be a continuation of yesterday, but with perhaps a bit more intensity for you. There’s an added buzz in the air, like static on a radio. This noise may not provide the best environment to work in.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today is one of those days when you might feel like four people have a hold of each of your limbs. The people are tugging and you’re getting stretched in every direction. Take some time out for yourself. Pisces - February 19 - March 20