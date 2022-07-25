Aries - March 21 - April 20 Other people could have some seriously opposing opinions about how things should be done. Be prepared for battle, Aries, because others are likely to have sharp tongues.

Taurus - Apr 21 - May 21 Information is apt to come in erratic bursts today, Taurus. You’ll find that a great deal of nonverbal communication is revealed and you should listen not only with your ears but also with your eyes and heart. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

An unexpected opportunity to take a short trip could present itself today, Gemini. Hop on that boat or train and see where it goes. If you have no real reason to travel, make one up. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 If you aren’t paying close attention, you might miss what’s said. It may not be important for you to agree with everything you hear, but listen to it and consider incorporating elements into your point of view.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You’ll find that a great deal of information needs to be exchanged. You have the power to deliver a strong, thoughtful message to others, so don’t give up this opportunity to exercise your acute mind. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Somehow what you’re thinking and feeling isn’t exactly coordinating with the current conversation. Don’t think you need to agree with the group just to feel like you fit in. Maintain your own point of view. Libra - September 24 - October 23 Your thinking is clear and sharp, Libra, and your mental awareness keen. You should use it to head toward new, forward-thinking projects. Don’t waste your time beating around the.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You’re apt to come up with some new, radical thoughts today, Scorpio, which you should feel free to share with others. There are opportunities around that you should grab hold of. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

You’ll find your mind especially clear and ready to tackle any mental issue that comes your way. Your tendency is toward free and unconventional ways of problem solving. Keep an open mind. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Someone may challenge your mental capabilities today. Your natural tendency might be to take the information, mull it over for a while, and come back with your decision or opinion at some later date.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Unexpected information may be coming at you today from out of the blue, Aquarius. You’ll find that this information is extremely important, so make sure to keep all lines of communication open. Pieces - February 20 - March 20