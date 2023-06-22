Aries - March 21 - April 20 Today isn’t the best day to play practical jokes, so put away the disappearing ink. Find security in doing things you know how to do best. You can inspire others with your smile, so use it.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 There may be a great deal of opposition in your way today, but try not to dwell on it. This is a day in which you can bring a great deal of balance to issues by understanding and respecting the other side. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

The pieces of today’s puzzle may not fit into place, and it’s possible that you have no idea why. Don’t stress over something you don’t quite understand. The key to making things work is listening. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today can be an extremely productive day. You’re in a good space from which to work. Today is also excellent for looking at some of the long-term trends moving through your life now.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 There may be a battle between old and new in your world today. A reserved and old-fashioned perspective has a strong hold on the prevailing sentiment. This feeling is likely going to hit you in the face. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

People may seem a bit stubborn today. Your powers of adaptation may be put to the test. The people around you are likely to call on your tender, sympathetic nature. Offer a nurturing ear and strong shoulder. Libra - September 23 - October 22 When you go up a flight of stairs, take one step at a time today. Skipping up the staircase two at a time could result in you falling back to the bottom. Finish jobs completely. Don’t ignore the details.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today is a terrific day for taking the plunge or making an investment. Luck and prosperity are in your favor, and you have the opportunity to make some very profitable financial decisions. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The key to being successful today is to maintain an air of stability. If others see you as too flighty and off the wall, they will hesitate about putting their trust in you. Make a solid base to build on. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Today is a very expansive day for you. Your emotions can lead you into favourable situations with others. The pace of the day may seem a little slow, but this can be used to your advantage.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may feel like you’re coming up against a brick wall. Your emotions are a bit stifled and you may find that you're more stubborn than usual. There is a large and beneficial force that you can tap into today. Pisces - February 19 - March 20