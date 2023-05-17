Aries - March 21 - April 20 A friend may be throwing a party and you might be expected to attend. You’ve had a stressful day and don’t feel up to it. Go only if you feel that the value of the occasion overrides your need to rest.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you might receive some uncomfortable intuitive signals from one or more of your friends. Perhaps someone doesn’t feel well but came out to play anyway. It’s best to focus on solitary pursuits if you can. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Today you may attain a goal you’ve been hoping to reach for a long time. Oddly enough, friends, family, and even your significant other may not seem as happy as you expected. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you may be anxious to spend time with your family, but there could be some chores you need to do first. Roll up your sleeves and handle whatever needs to be done.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today it might be more difficult than usual for you to deal with words. Someone might lend you a book on a rather obscure subject that you can’t understand. Put the book aside and try again later. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Some news that comes to you from a friend or colleague could shake you up today. You might find that what you learn casts doubts on concepts you’ve embraced for most of your life. This could confuse you. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today you may see that nearly every couple you know is quarreling. You may have a few differences with a current or potential partner, but this is nothing to worry about. All should be well by tomorrow.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Today you may be in a very stressful atmosphere. Your entourage is likely to be tense and anxious, and you’re no exception. You may need to stay in the environment until you’ve accomplished your goals. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You and a current or potential partner may disagree on whether to spend some time together alone or go out with friends. A compromise may be the best answer. That way, everyone’s happy. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A relaxing evening at home may be just what you need, but a colleague might ask you to attend a business-related event. You may have had a stressful few days. Don’t be afraid to say no.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Today you may try to contact several people, none of whom may be available. You might particularly want to reach a female friend or relative who lives far away. This could prove frustrating. Pisces - February 19 - March 20