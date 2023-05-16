Aries - March 21 - April 20 A number of loving communications may come your way from people who live in distant states or exotic lands. You’re feeling especially affectionate now, particularly regarding those closest to you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A small amount of money might come your way today. It could be a gift, dividend, or bonus. You may want to squander it on gifts for yourself and others rather than put it to more practical use. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You should feel and look great today. Your charm and social skills are at a high level, and your joviality and gift for conversation should make you a welcome guest at any social event. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your psychic abilities and imagination are operating at a very high level. You face other people with a profound, spiritual love. They will return it! You might want to write down your thoughts.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Some friends associated with a group you admire might take you to some kind of rally. This could be a lot of fun for you. You could make some new friends. Take in all the information and consider it. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You’re a kind, compassionate person. Today your feelings are likely to be focused not only on those close to you but also on all the world’s population. You might want to write down your impressions. Libra - September 23 - October 22 With today’s planetary aspects, you’re likely to feel a rush of love. This includes love for family, friends, partner, and all life forms. The reality of spiritual advancement through love is all around you.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re feeling especially loving and passionate, and likely to want to pursue a romantic encounter with the special person in your life. Don’t be surprised by what you pick up today, even from strangers. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today is a great time to form or strengthen romantic relationships. If you aren’t involved, chances are you will meet someone. If you are, expect your relationship to develop a new spiritual bond. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 This is an ideal day to begin a creative venture. You’ve had many ideas and creative urges. Today it’s time to choose one and take the first step to making your vision a reality.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Your naturally loving nature gets a boost today. You could look especially attractive, so don’t be surprised if you draw admiring looks from strangers. Romantic novels and movies could seem appealing. Pisces - February 19 - March 20