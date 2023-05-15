Aries - March 21 - April 20 You were born with a certain grace and beauty. Today you will be able to cultivate your love for beautiful things. You may feel like trying on designer clothes or expressing your innate aesthetic sense by painting.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You have some very urgent desires, but they remain a secret to everyone else. In solitude, you cultivate your interest in philosophy and mysticism. Today, it’s as if you’re absent from the world. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You’re usually the life of the party, but today you may want to pull into your cocoon, far away from the world and all its noise. You need to empty yourself of all negative ideas and thoughts. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Your judgment about people relies too much on general opinion. As soon as you meet someone, you accept what others think about him or her without trying to find out more.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Do you have a tendency to give more weight to popular opinion than your own feelings? Maybe you only want to see movies that everyone talks about, listen to the popular music, or read best sellers. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your thoughts are leaning toward the past. You aren’t moving backward, but you may want to get in touch with your roots in order to move into the future. You’re going to be something of a psychoanalyst. Libra - September 23 - October 22 People can read you like a book today. Because of the current planetary positions, you’re a bit touchier than usual. Your reactions to certain situations are written all over your face.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Your excellent analytical skills may not be up to par over the next few days. You seem overwhelmed by your emotions. You have a hard time hiding your feelings and processing the information you receive. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The planetary aspects invite you to explore strong expressions of feeling. A declaration of love, apology, or reconciliation. All these kinds of communication bring a kind of intimate revelation. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 This is an excellent time to share your feelings with the person you love. It might seem a little scary to you. You’re usually a reserved person, but you may surprise yourself with the passionate declarations.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You may feel like walking barefoot, comforting your friends, or playing with children. There’s a tenderness in the air that affects everyone. These days make young people laugh and old people smile. Pisces - February 19 - March 20