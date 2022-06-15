Aries - March 21 - April 20 Your communications could bring up the subject of the world economy and what it's going to mean to individuals today. You could be contemplating and maybe even discussing your financial future.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you might receive a phone call from a friend you haven't seen for a while. An intense and emotional conversation could follow, Taurus. Stimulating news could have you preoccupied for a while. Spiritual activities could also take up much of your time. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

You generally enjoy philosophy, metaphysics, and other forms of higher thought, Gemini, but today you could find yourself almost obsessive about them. You might decide to sequester yourself and concentrate on these concepts. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 Discussions involving a group you're affiliated with could lead to some deep subjects, such as philosophy, metaphysics, science - or all three. Your mind should be quick and sharp today, Cancer, on both a logical and an intuitive level.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 Today you might decide to do some repairs or decorating in your home. You'll have a lot of good ideas welling up from deep within you, Leo, and be astute enough to put them to work in the real world. You might not feel much like talking, however. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

Communicating with a current or potential romantic partner could involve a lot of subtlety, finding a way to enjoy each other's company while not divulging too much. You're likely to feel especially passionate today, Virgo. Libra -September 24 - October 23 An increased psychological awareness and heightened intuition could have you tuning in to the thoughts and feelings of family members before they even know what they want, Libra. You might be able to pick up the thoughts of strangers.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November The focus today is on families, with special emphasis on children. You might spend time telling stories today. Someone with whom you're in contact could be dealing with some powerful emotional issues and not want company. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

Others, particularly family members, might be rather quiet today. It could seem as if everyone is running around like crazy but not sharing what's on their minds. You'll have to trust your intuition when you need to know what they're up to, Sagittarius. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 Communication, particularly with family members and romantic partners, could take place more subtly than verbally today. Nonetheless, Capricorn, you'll sense strong love and support from everyone. Romance, especially, should be intense and sensual, so this is a great day to schedule an evening alone with a lover if possible.

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Today you should be feeling especially intuitive, particularly where family members are concerned, Aquarius. It certainly won't be easy for anyone to lie to you. You might also think about making some repairs to your home, which you may have been putting off. Pieces - February 20 - March 20