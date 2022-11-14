Aries - March 21 - April 20 Creativity and romance are the words for today. Artistic or other creative projects are likely to catch the attention of others, perhaps bringing valuable contacts your way.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 A group of people oriented toward artistic, spiritual or humanitarian pursuits could meet virtually today to work on advancing their projects. Among them could be someone very special. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Errands or other short journeys in your neighborhood could result in a chance meeting with someone who could be of great benefit to you in the future. When you go out, make sure you look your best. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Today you might hear of opportunities to make extra money. This could be a genuine lucky break achieved by being in the right place at the right time. You will probably take advantage of it.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Today you should be looking and feeling great. You might attract some admiring looks from passers-by on the street. Sex and romance might be on your mind. Make the most of it! Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your mind is full of wonderful thoughts today. You might consider spending the day meditating, doing some volunteer work, or turning your inspiration into an artistic project of some kind. Libra - September 23 - October 22 A desire to be creative could have you experimenting with various kinds of artistic disciplines. At some point today you could be in the right place at the right time, receiving just the right help.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Artistic inspiration could come from deep within at some point today, perhaps even from a dream or vision. You’re likely to have a lot of energy to pour into creativity right now. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Today you might toy with the idea of publishing, exhibiting, or otherwise making public whatever creative innovations you've been working on. Spiritual information could come your way from afar. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Inspiration in various contexts could fill your mind today. Opportunities to advance your artistic or spiritual interests could come your way, perhaps through advice given by a new acquaintance.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Social events with artistically or spiritually inclined people could have you feeling especially inspired and looking forward to the future. You’re also likely to be feeling especially romantic and sexy. Pisces - February 19 - March 20