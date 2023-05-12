Aries - March 21 - April 20 Sign up for a class or workshop today. Your career could greatly benefit from more training. A short computer course might be all you need to move your career a giant leap forward.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 You’ve been working especially hard lately, and today you may begin to reap the benefits of all your hard work. Some project that’s dear to your heart may be nearing completion, and you are impressed. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

There’s no other way to say this, but you’re in the mood for love. Tonight you may feel a strong urge to be with your partner. If there isn’t one in your life, you should take steps to correct that. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You have a generous spirit, which could get you into trouble if you aren’t careful. When you get a gift of money or even a hint of one, your tendency is to buy presents for all your friends.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You hardly even believe in love, much less love at first sight, but something that occurs today may turn you into a believer. You never know when it will happen. Adventure lies ahead. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

It’s likely a hidden talent of yours is revealed today. All those scraps of writing could turn into something more concrete, such as a novel. You may find your life takes a different, more authentic direction. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You will feel especially close to family and friends today. There’s a lot of positive energy in the air, and people feel optimistic and congenial. Take advantage of the warm astral energy.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You’re likely feeling confident, optimistic and enthusiastic today. You feel as though anything is possible, and indeed it is. You’re fortunate to have the sort of spirit that embraces it fully. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You have a wonderful combination of optimism and spirituality. You believe in miracles as well as angels, Santa Claus, and the Tooth Fairy. We support your attitude wholeheartedly! Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 Don’t be afraid to ask for help today. It may be that your friends and family help you with a task or you discover a mechanised solution that does the job for you. Technology can be a wonderful thing.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You can expect your love life to take a dramatic turn for the better. This may be because you feel more self-confident than you have in a long time. In addition, you feel great and look even better. Pisces - February 19 - March 20