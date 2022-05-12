Aries - March 21 - April 20 You might be planning to host a social event in your home tonight or perhaps in a few days. It could have you doing a lot of cleaning, rearranging, and beautifying around the house.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today you might want to spend time visiting friends in your neighborhood. Small purchases might be necessary, perhaps new clothes, perhaps objects that improve or add beauty to your home. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

A chance to earn a small amount of money, perhaps by doing a little extra work at home, could come your way today, Gemini. You could hear about it through a friend or colleague. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Expect a lot of intellectual stimulation to come your way today, Cancer. Important news could come on the phone, necessitating action on your part in order to bring about a desired end.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You might be offered an opportunity to earn some money. Your excitement and enthusiasm are likely to ensure that you’ll do the best you possibly can and earn a lot of approval from those around you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Getting out and working with groups could seem especially appealing today, particularly groups involving athletics or other physical activities. This is an excellent day to go out for team sports. Libra - September 23 - October 22 An exciting new project or opportunity could be presented to you today. It could involve a new love or at least a new friend. Something you’ve been working on for a long time could finally come to fruition.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Contact with friends who live or work far away could bring a string of new opportunities your way. You might also be thinking of taking a trip, perhaps to another country or by boat. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

New investment possibilities could present themselves to you today. This could involve an investment of time, money, or other resources. You might also consider an exciting new start of some sort. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 An opportunity to travel with a partner or colleague could come your way, perhaps for business. Any travel planned or begun today is likely to go well and bring you whatever results you hope for.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 News of a possible raise could come your way today, Aquarius, possibly through some enterprise that you’ve been working on. You’re feeling especially energetic today pal. Pisces - February 19 - March 20