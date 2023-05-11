Aries - March 21 - April 20 Teaser Drop image here to upload, or Drop related articles here Today you might work on your spiritual practice or studies. You could read a book on the subject, attend a lecture, or practice some kind of discipline such as yoga or meditation.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Physical pleasure may be at the top of your priority list today. You might want to go to your favourite restaurant and have a great meal, including wine, appetisers, and dessert. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Love matters may prove too intense today. You may be having a rough week. Your partner may be especially demanding of your time and energy. This might be a good day to schedule some time alone. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You’ve been hoping for a quiet day on the job, but too many calls could come your way. You might have to juggle several at once. Don’t try to deal with every problem. Exercise your triage abilities.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Were you planning to go shopping today? If you can, put it off until tomorrow. You could be tempted by too many items that seem wonderful in the store but are nothing but a bother once you get them home. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You look especially attractive today, and it’s doing wonders for your self-esteem. Even members of your household notice. But you probably feel more like staying in than going out. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Today, you might want to make an unqualified declaration of love. That's fine if you’ve been involved for a while, although you could overwhelm your partner. If the relationship is new, beware!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 A friend may offer you a gift today. Be discriminating about what you accept, and make sure you offer to reciprocate. As generous as your friend may be now, later he or she could feel used. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

The temptation to take centre stage might be too strong to resist. Someone may ask you to tell a story. Your gift with words and vivid imagination should serve you well. Keep it brief. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A gathering could bring you lots of good news and useful information. The problem is that there might be too much. You will want to remember it all, but your memory may not be as sharp as usual.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You generally enjoy your dreams, both the dreaming process and analysing them later. But tonight you might have too many to keep track of. This might be the day to start a dream diary, if you don'’t have one. Pisces - February 19 - March 20