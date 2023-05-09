Aries - March 21 - April 20 You will find that as you engage in the role of teacher, you learn more than if you just hold onto your knowledge without sharing it. You will be challenged in ways you didn’t even think possible.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Don’t underestimate the power of other people today. They may seem flighty and scatterbrained on the outside, but underneath you will find that they have a great deal of wisdom to share. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Remember that there’s a benevolent force out there that loves you. No matter what, there’s always a shoulder to cry on, even if it isn’t a tangible one. Even in your darkest moments, you’re never alone. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Don’t hesitate to say the obvious today, even if it sounds corny. Many times people hesitate to express what they really feel because they think it’s obvious to everyone.Relax.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Relationships with older people are likely to go especially well, and you will find you can break through barriers that may have existed between you and a certain member of your family. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Use this as an exercise to condense your ocean of emotions into a very few words. You might find that a great deal of your inner turmoil really boils down to just one or two central things. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Just because your emotions are reserved or sombre today doesn’t mean you shouldn’t share them with others. Work through difficulties by processing your feelings and running them by someone close.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You may need to jump to many different people and situations today, yet something is holding you back. Listen to this inner voice that’s asking you to be conservative at this time. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You feel like you have a stone strapped to your back. The farther you walk with this load, the slower you go, and the more hunched over you will be by the time you reach your destination. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may be overextending your emotional bank account by investing too much in others’ lives. You may not even realise how much this sort of action taxes you until you rid yourself of unnecessary baggage.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 The more you cut back in certain areas of your life, the more room you open up to bring in new and exciting things. Go ahead and say no to people, and don’t feel badly about it. Pisces - February 19 - March 20