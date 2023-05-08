Aries - March 21 - April 20 Airline travel is indicated in your immediate future. It’s likely you’ve been feeling serious wanderlust lately, as well as frustration with the same old routine. Be open to any interesting invitations.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Your ship comes in. Don’t be surprised if you find a big, fat cheque waiting for you. Who knows what you’ve done to deserve such kindness? Don’t question your good fortune, just accept it with grace. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You can expect to reap the benefits from recent training or studies. You’ve made a leap in ability, especially where skills are concerned. As a result, you can expect to receive a promotion or raise. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 You may receive some important information today. This message could have a dramatic ripple effect on your life. You may change jobs or even move to a different part of the country.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 If you have no significant other, all indications are that this will soon change. A friend may set you up on a blind date that turns out to be a real winner. Celebrate your good fortune in finding each other. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

You have a persuasive nature. Take care that you don’t come on too strong today. You may try to rally support for a favoured cause of yours. By all means, spread the word, but let others come to you. Libra - September 23 - October 22 What a day this could be. You may get an unexpected raise that seems to manifest out of the blue. Who knew it was possible? You may have a close friend to thank. Hold on for what is bound to be a wild ride!

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 In spite of any feelings to the contrary, you’re bound to be successful. You may be involved in a group project that requires a lot of time and effort. All indications are that it will pay off shortly. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You feel energetic and optimistic. You can do anything you set your mind to! This positive outlook is a refreshing change from the usual pessimism. It’s certainly easier to go through life happy. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You may not want to leave the house today! You may not feel very social and prefer to spend time alone. Pondering memories with a new perspective may clear up some things.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Don’t be surprised if you bump into an old friend or colleague today. This chance encounter could have a dramatic ripple effect on you as you reflect on your life and analyse how far you’ve come. Pisces - February 19 - March 20