Aries - March 21 - April 20 You’ll have to use a cunning strategy. The day will be tense. Some of your friends may try to put some pressure on you to obtain certain things. You’ll have to find a clever way to get out of this tight spot.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Today, Taurus, you’ll become quite introspective and reflect on your life. You probably heard some discouraging news concerning someone close to you, and it could leave you feeling. Gemini - May 22 - June 22

Have your friends ever told you that you could be a great teacher? At home, you’re the one who’s talking all the time. You’re almost compelled to make others listen to you. Kids will speak to you. Cancer -June 23 - July 21 You’ve been working hard lately and giving a lot of your energy to others. You’re feeling tired. There will be tension in the air. You may feel certain people who you considered friends now disappoint you.

Leo - July 23 -August 22 You tend to be rather introverted, and you typically need a great deal of freedom. You’re usually an energetic person, but with the current astral energy at play, you may feel lonely and doubtful of your abilities. Virgo - August 24 - September 23

You’ll be the savior of the day. Your wisdom and patience will be your best assets today, Virgo. You’ll be of great help to those around you. You’ll counsel them and be able to guide them toward better days. Libra -September 24 - October 23 You shouldn’t work as hard as you do. You might have a lot of energy, but your body needs to rest from time to time. There is more to life than work. Try to take some time off to relax and recharge your batteries.

Scorpio - 24 October - 22 November You’ll be lost in your thoughts today. The celestial atmosphere is right for enabling you to ponder a frustrating aspect of your life. Often your partner is far away from you, yet you need your beside you. Sagittarius - November 23 - December 21

People around you might have been expecting a bit more cooperation on your part. You could be nicer and more concerned about their needs. It seems that you’ve been ill-tempered recently. Capricorn - 22 December - January 20 If it were up to you, you’d rather stay in bed reading than confront the world. Deep inside, however, you know you need to reach out to others. You feel that you can’t be left out of society?

Aquarius - January 21 - February 19 Generosity is one of your best qualities, Aquarius. You have the uncanny ability to give without expecting anything in return, and you gain a great deal of power and light from this generosity. Pieces - February 20 - March 20