Aries - March 21 - April 20 Be careful while travelling. You’re in the mood to do things such as competitive sports, or perhaps a night on the town. You may find that someone you live with may be irritable; it’s best to leave them alone.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 The only thing you’ll accomplish is a bad reputation. Try not to be too harsh with your mate. Discover opportunities based on the individuals you mingle with today. Just relax! Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Avoid lovers who already have a relationship, even if it is a bad one. Try to channel your energy into professional endeavours. Passion is about the best way for you to relieve tension. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Correspondence may not clear up issues. Your mate, however, may not be too pleased with you. Get down to business. You will gain new friends if you get involved in environmental issues.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 You will learn a great deal about yourself if you go somewhere secluded. You may find yourself changing plans for some form of entertainment. Travel for pleasure will be enticing. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Don’t get upset. Try not to push your philosophies on others. Don’t let others try to create unwarranted guilt if you can’t meet their demands. Don’t worry about things out of your control. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Don’t let friends or relatives make you feel guilty if you’re not able to attend one of their affairs. You mustn’t make promises that you won’t be able to keep. Organisation will be the key to avoiding discord.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 You can gain valuable cultural knowledge through dealing with foreigners. You must strive to get the most important projects completed properly, rather than doling everything in a half-baked way. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Expect your workload to be heavy. Don’t let criticism upset you. Hassles will delay your plans. Advancement can be yours if you are assertive in your approach. Ignore the haters. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. If you’ve been really busy, try to schedule some time to spend with loved ones. You can pick up some overtime today.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Now is a good time to ask for favours. Your involvement in interest groups may bring you popularity. Be careful that you aren’t saddled with the responsibilities of others. Go out and enjoy life. Pisces - February 19 - March 20