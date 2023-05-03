Aries - March 21 - April 20 Things might be rather confusing at first, but once you start talking, you will be surprised by how much you really know and how far your incredible wit, manners, and sociable attitude can take you.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 If you feel slighted today, don’t shut yourself off from the situation. It may seem like everyone has ganged up and turned against you. Either that, or they all want to be your best friend. Gemini - May 21 - June 21

You may wake up in a fog of confusion this morning for some reason. The good news is that the air is likely to clear as the day continues. By tonight, you should be revved up and ready to go once again. Cancer - June 22 - July 22 Here’s a suggestion. If you get a strange vibe about a situation today, walk away. Your instincts will tell you if something is dangerous or not. If you don't feel safe, find another place to be.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 It’s time to take charge of your life. Don’t rely on other people. There may some anxiety in the air today that causes you to overreact to a situation that normally wouldn’t faze you. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

It could be that up until now very few people have noticed, since you’re so flexible to change. You easily wriggle your way downstream, and as a result, people may think they can control you. Libra - September 23 - October 22 You may be anxious to get some new projects underway today, even though they aren’t necessarily ready or well thought out. You must first learn that patience is key. Jumping the gun could cause issues.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 If you have a special someone in your life, this is the perfect day to share these feelings! Try to plan a candlelit dinner at home for just the two of you. But don’t feel pressured to cook an elaborate meal. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

You might not be in the mood to cooperate today. You will most likely want to work on projects alone at your own pace. You will probably have to come out of your shell and interact with others. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 If you’re dragging your heels and already dreading the forthcoming events, you will only succeed in making it harder to move ahead, regardless of what you end up doing. Attitude is everything.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 You’re apt to surprise yourself and the people around you when you decide that all you want to do is go into your room and sit by yourself instead of join the crowd outside. Don’t feel bad. Pisces - February 19 - March 20