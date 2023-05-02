Aries - March 21 - April 20 A heightened sense of idealised romance could hit you today. If you aren’t currently involved, beware! That wonderful new person you’ve just met may have a well-hidden side.

Taurus - April 21 - May 20 Something you feel you desperately need right now is missing, and it’s very well hidden. You may search the house for it and drive yourself crazy in the process. Do you really need it that badly? Gemini - May 21 - June 21

Don’t listen to gossip today. Any rumours that are spreading are likely to be based on false assumptions and totally outside the realm of reality. Yet someone who loves to talk is very convincing! Cancer - June 22 - July 22 A luxury you’ve been craving could seem very tempting today. Make sure you’re really ready, willing, and able to spend the money to get it. Think about it carefully before whipping out your credit card.

Leo - July 23 - August 22 Emotional turmoil may overwhelm your usual objectivity and good sense today. Family problems could weigh on your mind, as communication between you and family members may be lacking. Virgo - August 23 - September 22

Your imagination should fly high today. Whether you’re into writing, music, or dance, make the most of your creative inspiration. If you don’t, your ideas may vanish as soon as they appear. Libra - September 23 - October 22 Doubts about a friend may plague you today. Did this person borrow money? Promise to do you a favour? Can you depend on this person? The best way to judge is by their track record.

Scorpio - October 23 - November 21 Confusion might get in the way of anything you hope to accomplish today. You may feel like you’re walking around in a daze, uncertain of your actions. Try to stay focused and be your usual practical self. Sagittarius - November 22 - December 20

Spiritual and metaphysical concepts may seem murky to you today. Ideas that friends accept as matters of course might feel strange. Don’t get into an argument. It should all come together eventually. Capricorn - December 21 - January 19 A strange, bothersome feeling could plague you today, as if you can’t remember something you need to do. Don’t drive yourself crazy over this. Chances are you haven’t forgotten anything.

Aquarius - January 20 - February 18 Is a romantic partner having trouble communicating with family? If so, be prepared to hear about it today. Be a good listener. Your understanding and objectivity will be greatly appreciated. Pisces - February 19 - March 20