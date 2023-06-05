Johah Hill has become a dad for the first time.
The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 39, and his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar, 29, were confirmed on Friday to have welcomed their first child after Jonah was notably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding.
A representative for Hill confirmed the news of the baby’s birth to People, but the child’s name and sex are unknown.
His actress sibling Beanie, 29, married producer Bonnie Chance in a summer camp-themed ceremony on May 20, but Jonah and Olivia weren’t seen in any photographs from the event.
News that Olivia was expecting emerged in March when she was seen sporting a baby bump.
A day earlier, she had been snapped leaving a store with a diamond ring on her wedding finger, sparking skinner she and Jonah had got engaged.
The couple were first linked in August of 2022. The pair are notoriously private about their relationship and have kept it off social media and not attended red carpet events together.