The Wolf of Wall Street actor, 39, and his rumoured fiancée Olivia Millar, 29, were confirmed on Friday to have welcomed their first child after Jonah was notably absent from his sister Beanie Feldstein’s wedding.

Johah Hill has become a dad for the first time.

A representative for Hill confirmed the news of the baby’s birth to People, but the child’s name and sex are unknown.

His actress sibling Beanie, 29, married producer Bonnie Chance in a summer camp-themed ceremony on May 20, but Jonah and Olivia weren’t seen in any photographs from the event.

News that Olivia was expecting emerged in March when she was seen sporting a baby bump.