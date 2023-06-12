Hollywood stars Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup have tied the knot. The couple, who have been romantically linked since 2017 but only went public with their relationship at the Screen Actors Guild awards in February 2022, have confirmed they wed in New York.

The King Kong actress shared a photo of them beaming outside what appeared to be a Manhattan courthouse, with the 54-year-old actor clutching a bouquet of white flowers. Naomi simply captioned her Instagram post: “Hitched!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) Among the first to comment on the photo was her former partner Liev Schrieber, the father of her sons Sasha, 15, and 14-year-old Kai, 14, who wrote: “Congratulations!!! Gorgeous!!!”

She also shared some pictures on her Instagram Story, calling Billy “Hubby” in one, and in another, explained her flowers were “from the deli”. Billy, meanwhile, is a dad to William, 19, with ex-partner and actress Mary Louise Parker. In April, Naomi dodged questions about being engaged to Billy when she was quizzed over the groot diamond she was sporting on her ring finger.