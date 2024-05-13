The parents of a 12-year-old girl from Bonteheuwel who was born with Down Syndrome and a heart defect have been trying for over a year to raise funds for her to enroll at a special school in Arizona in the United States. Gigi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Centre is for children with intellectual challenges and Shaziah Coetzee was supposed to attend last year, but mom Faseega says they were not able to generate enough funds.

Faseega says: “It will cost about R250 000 for her to stay at Gigi’s Playhouse for a few months, but we are not getting any feedback or assistance so it is making me very despondent. If we are able to get a sponsor for her flights, that would be amazing.” Shaziah Coetzee and her mom Faseega Coetzee pic supplied Tour Le’Gay and Genes To Success will now be giving a fundraiser for Shaziah in the form of the Miss and Mr LGBTI True Heart Pageant on 8 June. Anyone 18 and over can participate, under the theme Someone Who Inspires with great prizes and cash up for grabs.

One of the pageant organisers, Shantel Isaacs, says entries for contestants are free and the closing date is at the end of the month. Shantel says: “The event is about creating awareness around Down Syndrome and autism and questions for the contestants will be based on that.” The pageant will take place at Athlone Civic Centre and tickets cost R70.