Nora de Kock, who could possibly be the oldest living woman in Cape Town, will be celebrating her 113th birthday on May 12. Every year, community activist and humanitarian Carol van Wyk and her husband Stanley plan a birthday bash for Nora.

This year they want to invite 113 ou mense to the party, but are in need of funding and donations. Carol has been planning and arranging parties for Nora ever since she turned 100 years old. Nora, of Kalkfontein, suffered a stroke 20 years ago and buried her only brother, Hannes, nine years ago.

She was born on May 12, 1910, on a small farm in Paarl. At 104, Nora was still very active and would even walk to church. These days, she continues to clean and cook, although her hearing and speech is not what it used to be. She is still an active member of her church and receives home visits for her communion.

Speaking to the Weekend Argus, Carol said they wanted to make Nora’s birthday extra special this year: “We want to host the party on Saturday, the 13th of May, a day after her birthday. Been around: Nora de Kock is 112 years old “The idea is to have those who are less fortunate at the party so they can have a warm plate of food. “We are in need of groceries or any donation to make the day special as we want to prepare lunch for her and her guests.