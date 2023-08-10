Nine-year-old Zia Peters is getting ready to jet off to Portugal to represent South Africa in hip hop dance, but she needs your help. The Hanover Park meisie, along with several other Cape Town dancers, was selected to compete against other laaities around the world.

Zia is scheduled to leave Mzansi on October 26 to join the South African National Sport Aerobics Fitness & Hip Hop Championships (SASAFF). Both Zia and coach Kim Cassels will obtain SASAFF federation colours when participating at the world championships in Portugal. All the dancers and coaches need financial assistance and it will be much appreciated if you or your business could provide financial support in any way. This prestigious international event will allow our kids to see the world through different eyes and open their minds up to endless opportunities.

Airfare costs R18 000, their accommodation and meals are R5 000 while land transport, travel insurance, visas and attire all amount to another R7 000. With these expenses, Zia’s family is working hard to raise funds for the talented dancer, to help ensure sure that she can live out her dreams. HONOURED: Zia is a talented hip hop dancer Knowing that many hands make the job lighter, the family is hosting a fundraiser in the form of a high tea, which will be held at the Lansdowne Civic Centre on Saturday, August 26 from 6pm to 9pm. Tickets cost R100 per person.

To book your tickets or your table, contact Antonia on 0823028855. Please support our future stars and help them reach for the stars. Women, we say thank you to all of you; the words are non-existent to describe your work in our world.