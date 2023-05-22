Prince Harry has denied having a luxury hotel room he allegedly uses to stay on his own, near his California mansion. The 38-year-old Duke of Sussex – who has son Archie, 4, and 23-month-old daughter Lilibet with his 41-year-old wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex – was also reported to have another exclusive hideaway in Los Angeles where he works out and can stay.

But “Page Six” said his representative told the outlet about the claims: “This is not true.” Harry was said to have a private room “set aside” at a hotel near his and Meghan’s home in Montecito and a spot at San Vicente Bungalows, a private members club in LA with strict rules to protect its guests’ privacy. The West Hollywood club forbids visitors to take pictures inside the venue and stickers are placed over their phone cameras when they arrive.

Guests are also told not to discuss anything members or their guests see during their visit and they are banned from approaching or interrupting other members in the clubhouse. Annual fees are £3 200 (about R77.4K) and applicants must be vetted by a panel. Harry and Meghan quietly celebrated five years of marriage on Friday without posting any pictures on social media.

The pair made headlines after their representative said they were involved in a paparazzi car chase in New York on May 16, who alleged there had been a “relentless pursuit” of the royal couple and this had resulted in “near collisions” involving a slew of other drivers and pedestrians. City mayor Eric Adams are among the couple’s supporters, and said: “It’s clear that the paparazzi want to get the right shot, they want to get the right story, but public safety must always be at the forefront.” The mayor added two New York City Police Department officers “could have been injured”.