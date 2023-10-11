They’re Hollywood’s latest hush-hush hook-up and have managed to fly under the radar – until now. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper were spotted returning to New York City in a Mercedes Benz SUV on Saturday after apparently jetting off for a quick getaway, according to Page Six.

The 48-year-old hunk wore a blue T-shirt, jeans and black takkies while carrying a black backpack. He kept a low profile in a green baseball cap and sunglasses. Gigi was spotted with a Louis Vuitton duffel bag and a checkered Prada tote.

The 28-year-old model tucked a sweater into black jeans, finishing off the look with ballet flats. While it is unclear where the duo travelled to over the weekend, it is the second time they’ve been see out together in a week. FREE TO MINGLE: Model Gigi Hadid On Friday, the Daily Mail published photos of the pair leaving dinner at Via Carota in Manhattan the previous day in the same car.

Gigi and Bradley are both parents, with the blonde beauty sharing daughter Khai, three, with ex Zayn Malik. As for Bradley, he and model Irina Shayk co-parent their daughter, Lea de Seine, six, since splitting in 2019. Irina, 37, and newly single former NFL star Tom Brady went public with their relationship in July. Gigi was most recently linked to Bradley’s bra Leonardo DiCaprio.