A single mom who runs a hairdresser from her Mitchells Plain home is offering free hair services to girls, ahead of the new school year kicking off tomorrow.

Fran Soldaat, 32, from Westgate, says she was inspired after reading the story of Bonteheuwel man Alistair Pedro, who this week also offered free haircuts to boys before school starts.

Fran, the owner and founder of Newlook haircare services based in Westgate, says 50 girls will be treated to a free wash and blow.

HAIR CARE: Fran Soldaat with a young client. Picture supplied

The mom of two girls told the Daily Voice: “When I saw the story of Alistair in the Daily Voice, I told myself I need to be part of this and it inspired me to do the same.

“As a single mom of two, knowing how tough times have been, especially during Covid, I’m extremely grateful for my salon which I run from my garage.

SALON: New Look Haircare Service, Westgate

“I started in October 2018, literally from my lounge with bare minimum tools and clients, then had to bend over my bathtub to have their hair washed.

“Today I am fortunate to have more tools and basins and work from my garage.”

Fran has been giving the free hairdos since Friday, and her offer ends today (18 January).

HAIR CARE: Fran Soldaat with a young client. Picture supplied

“We initially decided to take on 20 schoolgirls but due to the demand, increased that number to 50.

“And if all goes well, I hope to offer my haircare services on a regular basis to the less fortunate.”

Fran will see clients by appointment only and has one assistant to help.

To get your meisiekind on the list, WhatsApp Fran on 071 257 2834.

[email protected]