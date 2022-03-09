Kaalgat Britney Spears is living her best life on a Pacific island right now, wishing to have more babies.

The singer has shared more topless photos from her recent holiday to French Polynesia with fiancé Sam Asghari — who is celebrating his 28th birthday.

“Planning on having babies in Polynesia!!!!!!” she wrote alongside a slideshow of pics that see the pop star posing on the beach in nothing but a pair of pink and yellow bikini bottoms.

Britney, 40, previously hinted that she’d like to expand her family in a November 2021 Instagram post shared days after her 14-year conservatorship ended.

“I’m thinking about having another baby!!!” she captioned a black-and-white image of adult feet next to those of a child.

“I wonder if this one is a girl,” she added. “She’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!⁣”

The Toxic singer — who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline — testified in court last year that her conservatorship prevented her marrying model Sam, and having more laaities.

“I would like to progressively move forward and I want to have the real deal. I want to be able to get married and have a baby,” Britney said at the time.

“I have an [IUD] inside of myself so I don’t get pregnant. They [conservators including father Jamie Spears] don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Britney, who got engaged to Sam last September — has said that there is “nothing more rewarding” than being a mother.

“My kids come first, always,” she told People in a 2017 interview. “I am so lucky that I get to experience all of life’s adventures with them.”

