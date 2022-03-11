Kim Kardashian has angered women everywhere by saying “nobody wants to work these days”.

The 41-year-old has built a business empire on the back of her sex tape and reality TV shows, but questioned whether other people are willing to work as hard as she has done for her success.

Kim – who has four kids with estranged husband Kanye West – said: “I have the best advice for women in business.

“Get your f***ing a** up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

“I have the best advice for women in business,” Kim Kardashian says. “Get your f--king ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.” https://t.co/HuddEEXmoM pic.twitter.com/KJCIlaVX3S — Variety (@Variety) March 9, 2022

Kim, who is the daughter of top lawyer Robert Kardashian, and her family have often been accused of achieving success without having any real talent.

But Kim rubbished that criticism, telling Variety: “Who gives a f***. We focus on the positive.

“We work our a**es off. If that’s what you think, then sorry. We just don’t have the energy for that.

“We don’t have to sing or dance or act; we get to live our lives – and hey, we made it. I don’t know what to tell you.”

She added: “With all respect, and with love, I’m not, like, being a b!tch.”

Twitter users lashed out at Kim.

One user named Jessica DeFino suggested Kim’s message didn’t line up with her family’s actions.

“I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days night & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out ’sick’ more than once bc I couldn't put gas in my car to get to the office (sic),” she claimed.

I was an editor on the Kardashian apps in 2015 in LA, worked days nights & weekends, could only afford groceries from the 99 Cents Only Store, called out “sick” more than once bc I couldn’t put gas in my car to get to the office, & was reprimanded for freelancing on the side ❤️ https://t.co/mzvnTomjS3 — Jessica DeFino (@jessicadefino_) March 9, 2022

She also said that she was “reprimanded for freelancing on the side”.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien, commented, “Also: be born rich. Really helps.”

