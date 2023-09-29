The first of its kind, the Paarlchella Music & Arts Festival has something for the whole family and it is taking place at the Boy Louw Sports Ground in Paarl on Saturday.
The outdoor festival includes performances from local and national acts, as well as fun and engaging educational activities for the children.
The music line-up includes DJ Stokie, Rhass, NV Funk, Boyzn, Soulsound, DJ Cruz, Miss Shelly, Kyeezi, Siwa, DJ Chuster, Zano SA, Millz The DJ, Mora 404, DG Ghiyaan, Njelic and more.
Tickets are R70 for children, R180 for adults and R300 for VIPs. VIP and general tickets available at all Pick n Pay outlets and online on Webticket.
Limited VVIP Table Packages open for bookings. To make a reservation, email [email protected] or you can contact 072 074 5367.