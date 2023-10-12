Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have come to an agreement that their children are set to divide their time “equally” between the US and the UK. Their daughters – Delphine, 15 months, and Willa, three – are to criss-cross the Atlantic, spending two weeks at a time with the American pop star and with the British actress.

The estranged couple are however determined to make this complicated “temporary“ custody arrangement work. They explained in a statement: “After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the US and the UK. We look forward to being great co-parents.” Court documents, obtained by People, show that Joe, 34, and Sophie, 27, came to an agreement after a “productive mediation” between October 4 and 7.

The deal states that the children will be with Sophie between October 9 and October 21. During that period, Sophie and her kids are permitted to travel to England and the US. The laaities will be returned to their dad by a nanny on October 21. The musician will have the same travel permissions up until November 2. The celebrity duo have been asked to “submit a status report letter”, detailing the status of their mediation, while it’s also been decided that their temporary agreement will run until January 7.