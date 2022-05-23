Celebrity cook and author Fatima Sydow shocked her fans over the weekend when she announced that her cancer has returned. The 47-year-old took to Facebook to share the news with her 350 000 followers and said she was at peace with the diagnosis, although she will keep on fighting.

Fatima was first diagnosed in 2020 when she found out that she had a tumour under her left foot. SAD NEWS: Fatime revealed on Facebook that she has cancer in her lungs Fatima, who co-hosts Kaap Kerrie en Koeksisters with her twin sister Gadija Sydow-Nordien, underwent chemotherapy in April and June last year, and in December celebrated a cancer-free victory. But on Saturday, the Penlyn Estate resident revealed that the cancer returned two months ago.

“I was waiting for the right time to share this news. Today I felt ready to do so. On the 15th of March, over 2 months ago... I was told the news that my cancer has returned. New growth was spotted in my lungs. I have soft tissue Sarcoma, a rare type of cancer. I will be going for chemotherapy again, date still to be determined,” she wrote. She says when she got the news, she “was very much at peace with it”, but didn’t want to share it yet as people were just getting back to normal after Covid and she “didn’t want to bring more bad news.” Fatima’s post drew over 9000 comments of well wishes from fans.