Tributes are pouring in for radio legend and ‘voice of e.tv’ Bongani Njoli. Njoli died on Sunday at approximately 11am from health issues.

The 52-year-old from Langa in Cape Town enjoyed brief stints at radio stations including UCT Radio, Good Hope FM, Heart 104.9fm and Magic 828 AM. But the ou was most well-known for being the voice of e.tv’s promotions. Who can forget that famous voice saying, “Tonight on e” and “Friday action night”, among other memorable lines? Njoli’s partner of 21 years, Sharon Lause Mrawuli, said he leaves his 24-year-old daughter Tembisa Bavuma.

Mrawuli told IOL Entertainment that Njoli had been “forgotten” in recent years. She added: “I will miss his voice, of course, his smile too. He was my only friend, we hung out a lot together and listen to his old-school music. He wasn’t a person who held grudges, he was so humble. When he loved, it showed. “His mom is still alive and she’s 92, the family is not OK,” she added.

“Some people forgot about him, especially e.tv.” One of Njoli’s former colleagues said: “For about 17 years, he was the official voice of e.tv. People loved his promos on TV. Then over the last few years he really struggled to get work, radio stations ghosted him and he was desperate. “I got him on board on the new TV project at UWC called UWC On Air and he was as brilliant and as smooth as ever. He loved it.