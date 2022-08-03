Hip Hop artist Emile Jansen has returned from the USA to work on his 14th album, Black Noise. The dancer known as Emile YX? will also complete two books and promote 40 of his Heal the Hood book clubs in September.

Jansen says Black Noise was made possible after he appealed to SAMRO (South Africa Music Right Organisation) for a small grant and it was approved. He currently lives in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Georgia, with his wife and two kids. He is known for being a part of Cape Town's original Pop Glide B-boy crew, which started in 1982.

“I recently became a green card holder and will create similar work in the USA like I do here with ‘Heal The Hood Project’ and ‘Hip Hop Culture’,” he tells IOL. “In the meantime, I have released a book called Reconnect the String and will return in September to set up book clubs and release another book I wrote called A Colouredful Life as well as Making a Black Noise, Part 1.” “I moved to the USA to help my wife with our kids while she took care of her mom who is suffering from a form of Parkinsons,” he shared.

BREAK: EmileYX? released Reconnect The String Jansen brought his children home to SA to visit his parents and family after three years of not being able to travel due to the pandemic. He is also on a mission to raise funds for 480 books for the “40 Heal the Hood Project” in South Africa. The tour of the “40 Book Clubs” will end in October at the South African Hip Hop Museum in Gauteng.