Elon Musk’s oupa is darem morsig, Errol Musk, 76, revealed that he fathered two kids with his stepdaughter. The Tesla CEO’s pa had a child with stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout, 34, in 2018 and another child in 2019.

It seems that the billionaire didn’t have time for his dad’s news as Errol told The Sun his son said: “l’m real busy. I’ll speak to you in due course.” It’s been reported Elon was infuriated by the news and shared the opinions of his three sisters – who Errol admitted were creeped out by the relationship he had with their half-sister. He added to The Sun: “They still don’t like it. They still feel a bit creepy about it, because she’s their sister.”

Jana is the daughter of Errol’s second wife and he has raised her since she was four. CREEPY: Errol Musk, 76 Errol also refused to rule out having more children, declaring: “The only thing we are on Earth for is to reproduce. “If I could have another child, I would.”

The world’s richest man Elon, 51, also has a huge brood. He is said to have quietly had twins with one of his top business executives in November, weeks before he welcomed a child via surrogate with singer Grimes, born Claire Elise Boucher. Elon is reported to have had the twins with Shivon Zilis, 36, director of operations at his brain-machine interface firm Neuralink.