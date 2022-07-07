The world’s richest man Elon Musk and Shivon Zilis, a top executive at his neurotechnology firm Neuralink, secretly had twins in November last year, according to a Business Insider report. In April, the Tesla founder and the 36-year-old filed a petition to change the name of the twins to “have their father’s last name” and contain their mother’s last name as part of their middle name, the report said citing court documents.

A month later, a Texas judge approved the petition, the article added. According to the report, Zillis has recently been floated as one of the people Musk could call on to run Twitter Inc after he bought the social media platform for $44 billion. Zilis is identified on her LinkedIn profile as director of operations and special projects at Neuralink, which is co-founded and chaired by Musk, 51.

MOM OF TWINS: Shivon Zilis She started working at the company in May 2017, the same month she was named a project director in artificial intelligence at Tesla, where she worked until 2019. She also serves as a board member at artificial-intelligence research firm OpenAI, which was co-founded by Musk, according to her profile on LinkedIn. The news of the twins’ arrival brings Musk’s total count of children to nine.