The country’s funniest doctor is back in the house this holiday season and ready to tickle your funny bone. Riaad Moosa returns by popular demand and has embarked on a countrywide tour that will be making a pit stop in the Mother City on December 3 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

This is his first national tour since the end of the pandemic, and says he will be letting loose after being cooped up for nearly three years. Get ready for a snapshot into his life as a 40-something dad, husband, comedian and actor with personal stories of his family and life experiences and trying to make sense of it all. “I talk about the pandemic, the debates related to the pandemic, mental health, spirituality and being cooped up with kids for two years, I don’t mean it in a bad way, it was bonding,” he adds.

Moosa says that laughter remains the best medicine. “The main difference between online and live is you can hear the audience, I can hear them laugh instead of ‘lol’ in the comments section, and you are eight times more likely to laugh when you are with a group of people than on your own.” “Comedy is supposed to relieve stress and we have emerged from the pandemic and there is a lot of negative things related to the pandemic. But laughing requires a survival mindset, where people can laugh and release that stress about things that troubled them for a long time, it is a big step towards the healing process.”

GOING TOURING: Riaad’s new show in SA It seems mense have certainly missed the snaakse doctor, as his shows in Durban and Joburg sold out quickly. It speaks to his successful comedy career which spans almost 20 years. “I was a medical doctor but I did comedy on the side for fun and opportunities opened up with comedy doing big shows,” Moosa says.