The Cape Town DJ and radio presenter accused of having an affair after dumping his sick wife, has spoken out a week after he was outed on social media. Heart FM DJ Luwayne Wonder, real name Luwayne Bouwers, made headlines in 2020, when he sent an urgent plea to listeners via his Facebook page.

Last week the 37-year-old dad of three was exposed as a joller by his wife Crystal Pretorius, who took to Facebook to air her husband’s secret affair. Pretorius told IOL Entertainment that she only opted to share the secret after he publicly flaunted his new partner on social media. Pretorius has been left paralysed on her right side after suffering brain damage caused by a haemorrhage while they were living in Dubai, in 2020.

The DJ took to social media to ask his friends and followers to help him raise R500 000 to bring Pretorius back to South Africa. Pretorius said last week that Bouwers had dumped her soon after she was discharged from hospital, a few months after arriving back in SA. Bouwers has now broken his silence about the claims Pretorius made against him.

In a statement posted on his Luwayne Wonder Facebook page by his media manager, M Titus, the post states: “Over the past couple of days, I’ve been subjected to extreme scrutiny, threats, rumours and allegations made about myself. Fabrications of damaging allegations, which are false, malicious and hurtful. “Allegations pertaining to this matter is affecting various parties, which include: My three minor children, my family, my partner, as well as her minor child and her family, pertaining to a matter which was already sensitive to all parties. “Due to me being a public figure as a DJ and radio host, it is my duty to respond and provide transparency on the above-mentioned matter.

“I have provided a timeline, pertaining to the relevant allegations as well as providing transparency during the time I was the primary caregiver, whilst myself, Crystal and our children were still living together in my mom and stepfather’s house. “I hope that this provides clarity on the matter. By putting on record that I still reside at my mother and stepfather’s house, whilst Crystal has moved out and has been residing with her family – which will be addressed in detail, in this media release. “Therefore the allegations in respect of Crystal Lynn Pretorius’s Facebook post – ‘A whole married man’ – is simply not true.”