Saturday sees the launch of the Gudgal Fest. The Gudgal brand was founded by Cape Town couple Riyana Kherekar, aka GudgalRiri, and rapper Eclessiaste Jerome Cangolo, aka E-Jay CPT.

On Saturday the couple will not only be launching their exciting new brand with a free music festival, but Jerome will also launch his EP called Petty Petty. Jerome says the event is aimed at bringing communities together for upliftment and development. POWER COUPLE: Riyana aka GudgalRiri & E-Jay The Gudgal brand’s logo is a teen girl sporting an Afro, angelic wings and a halo.

Jerome says starting the business during a pandemic was the best thing they could do: “In the two years we’ve opened GUDGAL and different divisions under it. “It includes an apparel and accessories department, a media marketing department and a Gudgal Lessons motivational journal, which is currently being written and is on the way. “We are thankful for the journey and all that has happened thus far.”

E-Jay recently released his EP Petty Petty and says: “We will also be celebrating this. Seven tracks of real talks and real music and opening my own record label in the pandemic. I will be giving the crowd a performance of note on Saturday.” LAUNCH: GUDGAL FEST Artists on the line-up include Kro Barz, Kulture Gang, M Joyner, Miss Morena and Heavy G. DJs on the line up include MD, Akio and Sophia. The launch takes place at 5 Noll Avenue, Athlone.