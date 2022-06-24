Saturday sees the launch of the Gudgal Fest.
The Gudgal brand was founded by Cape Town couple Riyana Kherekar, aka GudgalRiri, and rapper Eclessiaste Jerome Cangolo, aka E-Jay CPT.
On Saturday the couple will not only be launching their exciting new brand with a free music festival, but Jerome will also launch his EP called Petty Petty.
Jerome says the event is aimed at bringing communities together for upliftment and development.
The Gudgal brand’s logo is a teen girl sporting an Afro, angelic wings and a halo.
Jerome says starting the business during a pandemic was the best thing they could do: “In the two years we’ve opened GUDGAL and different divisions under it.
“It includes an apparel and accessories department, a media marketing department and a Gudgal Lessons motivational journal, which is currently being written and is on the way.
“We are thankful for the journey and all that has happened thus far.”
E-Jay recently released his EP Petty Petty and says: “We will also be celebrating this. Seven tracks of real talks and real music and opening my own record label in the pandemic. I will be giving the crowd a performance of note on Saturday.”
Artists on the line-up include Kro Barz, Kulture Gang, M Joyner, Miss Morena and Heavy G. DJs on the line up include MD, Akio and Sophia.
The launch takes place at 5 Noll Avenue, Athlone.
Entry is R70 and starts at 11am to 7pm.