Chris Rock is ignoring Jada Pinkett Smith’s plea for him to reconcile with Will Smith. The comedian got a moerse klap from the King Richard actor on stage at the 2022 Oscars after he made a joke about Jada’s shaved head.

And though the actress recently made a public call for them to put their differences aside, Rock is min gespin about the drama with the Smiths and is focused on his own career. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Chris is the “most genuine person ever” and he is “not caught up in the Hollywood scene”. They added: “He’s not concerned with the Smiths at the moment. He’s touring and he’s preparing for a comedy special.”

Last week, the talk show host admitted she hoped Will and Chris would “talk out” the situation. HOPEFUL: Jada Pinkett Smith During the latest episode of Red Table Talk, she said: “Now, about Oscar night, my deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out, and reconcile. “The state of the world today, we need them both, and we all actually need one another more than ever.”