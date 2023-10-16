Sam Asghari is “very proud” of his ex Britney Spears for writing her memoir. The 29-year-old model and actor recently split from the 41-year-old pop star – who regained control of multimillion-dollar fortune after her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 – in July after just over a year of marriage.

Now that she is set to release bombshell autobiography The Woman in Me, he has admitted that he has already read it. He told TMZ: “I already read it. I’m very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I’ll be the first one in line to buy it." Earlier this year, an insider revealed that Sam was “thrilled” that his estranged wife had finally had the chance to put her story on paper and thinks it will be an opportunity for her to finally rek her bek.