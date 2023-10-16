Sam Asghari is “very proud” of his ex Britney Spears for writing her memoir.
The 29-year-old model and actor recently split from the 41-year-old pop star – who regained control of multimillion-dollar fortune after her conservatorship was terminated in November 2021 – in July after just over a year of marriage.
Now that she is set to release bombshell autobiography The Woman in Me, he has admitted that he has already read it.
He told TMZ: “I already read it. I’m very proud of her. She put a lot of work into it, and it was very hard. I’m definitely excited and I’m extremely proud of her. It was a really tough one ... I’ll be the first one in line to buy it."
Earlier this year, an insider revealed that Sam was “thrilled” that his estranged wife had finally had the chance to put her story on paper and thinks it will be an opportunity for her to finally rek her bek.
A source told Entertainment Tonight: “Sam sees it as an opportunity for Britney to open up about what she has felt the need to address for far too long without being silenced or filtered.”
Britney is the third member of her family to release a tome telling the story of her rise to fame, with her mother Lynne penning Through the Storm: A Real Story of Fame and Family in a Tabloid World in 2008, and her younger sister Jamie Lynn having published Things I Should Have Said in 2022.
Britney said in a message alongside the cover reveal of the book: “It’s coming. My story. On my terms. At Last. Are you ready? On sale 10.24.23.”