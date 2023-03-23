B-Boy Toufeeq and B-girl Keisha wiped the floor with their competition at the Red Bull BC One at the Joseph Stone Auditorium this past weekend and will represent the Kaap at the national finals on April 22 on home soil.
Toufeeq Baatjies, aka B-boy Toufeeq, says: “I’ve won the city cypher four times, but would like to add the national finals under my belt and will continue with my five hours a day training in preparation for the national finals.”
Keisha Dirk, aka B-girl Keisha, says: “I’d like to thank my mother for pushing and supporting me and I cannot wait for the national finals.”
The host for the day was Mel Rock, and DJ Bear had the dancers breaking it down to the hottest beats.
The next stop for this prestigious breaking competition will be at the national final hosted in the Mother City on April 22, where the top 16 will go head to head to claim the 2023 title.