B-Boy Toufeeq and B-girl Keisha wiped the floor with their competition at the Red Bull BC One at the Joseph Stone Auditorium this past weekend and will represent the Kaap at the national finals on April 22 on home soil.

Toufeeq Baatjies, aka B-boy Toufeeq, says: “I’ve won the city cypher four times, but would like to add the national finals under my belt and will continue with my five hours a day training in preparation for the national finals.”