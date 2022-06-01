Afrikaans pop singer, songwriter, and actor Bobby van Jaarsveld will spice things up in the new season of kykNET’s anthology series, Spoorloos: Die Eiland, from July. The fourth season promises more drama, intrigue and mystery, as Van Jaarsveld slips into the skin of an adventurous young architect named Stefan Claassen.

The series boasts a new cast. In the latest season, the story centres on Stefan as he finds his life hurled into chaos by an ill-fated chance encounter with his long-lost love, which not only reignites his feelings for her, but drags him into a web of deceit when she disappears. “I’m very excited about this opportunity. This is the first time I’m portraying such a serious role. I feel honoured to be part of such an incredible production – Spoorloos quality is next level,” he said. He previously acted in “As Jy Sing”, where he played a handsome and talented singing teacher, and in Liefling, cast as Jan Ferreira. He was also on the kykNET comedy, Mense Mense, as well as a judge on The Voice SA.

However, this is his first role in a TV drama. Taking to his social media, Van Jaarsveld shared his excitement, saying he had been waiting for a role like this for a “long time”. “So opgewonde om uiteindelik die nuus te kan deel 🙋🏼‍♂️ Die baie gewilde #KykNET dramareeks #Spoorloos keer terug vanaf 19 Julie 2022 om 20:00 vir ñ opwindende 4de seisoen ! Ek is deel van die rolverdeling as hoofkarakter, Stefan Claassen !!!!

“Ek het lank gewag vir so tipe rol so ek is baie dankbaar 🙏🏼 Kan nie wag vir almal om dit te sien nie!” Which in English translates to: “So excited to finally be able to share the news 🙋🏼‍♂️ The very popular #KykNET drama series #Spoorloos returns from 19 July 2022 at 20:00 for an exciting 4th season! “I am part of the cast as main character, Stefan Claassen !!!! I have been waiting a long time for this type of role so I am very grateful 🙏🏼 Can't wait for everyone to see it!”