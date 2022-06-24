Proving that disabilities don’t set boundaries in the entertainment industry, blind Eerste Rivier rapper Mario Laaistock, aka Amigo, will be taking to the stage alongside Mr Heinz, DJ Sophia and Robin Pieters in Hanover Park this weekend. They will be performing at the Ward 47 Multi Activity Youth Market on Saturday.

Mario, 39, was hit by a car in 2004, and the accident left him blind but he says it also gave him the ability to create music. “I used to love to listen to other rappers’ music and never was interested in doing my own things. But when I was the victim of a hit and run accident at 20 years old, my life changed forever. I became blind and then I found the time to create my own music. “I can’t write music because I can’t see but I get all the inspiration from my mind and then it flows there, it’s more like freestyle.”

Mario says he was inspired by the late Mr Devious from Mitchells Plain, and blown away by his truthful lyrics, storytelling and experiences of growing up innie Plain. INSPIRE: Mario Laaistock aka Amigo of Eerste River The father of two has recorded two songs with Afrikaans rapper Bliksemstraal, and also has a song on DJ Ready’s album Ghoema Music called Champion. Amigo adds: “I am completely excited to be performing again on Saturday, I don’t see my blindness as a disability but an ability that affords me the opportunity of reaching more people with my music.”