Ahh, to be in Paris and in love.
Newlyweds Jennifer and Ben are living their best lives on honeymoon in France.
The actors were photographed French-kissing on a park bench near the Elysée Palace on Friday.
J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, then went for a romantic stroll in the gardens.
In a public display of affection, he planted a kiss on her head as she wrapped her arm around him.
At another point, she rested her face on his chest as they reclined on the bench.
Ben brought a professional camera along and took photos of his bride.
The previous night, “Bennifer” were seen smooching while enjoying dinner at the larney restaurant Le Matignon, with their children Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who Ben has with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and J.Lo’s 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
The trip comes just days after the pair secretly married in Las Vegas on July 16.
The two were previously engaged in the 2002 but called things off, citing pressures of dating in the public eye.