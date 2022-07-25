Newlyweds Jennifer and Ben are living their best lives on honeymoon in France.

Ahh, to be in Paris and in love.

The actors were photographed French-kissing on a park bench near the Elysée Palace on Friday.

J.Lo, 52, and Ben, 49, then went for a romantic stroll in the gardens.

In a public display of affection, he planted a kiss on her head as she wrapped her arm around him.