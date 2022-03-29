Barakat, the movie, made another clean sweep at an awards show over the weekend.

The winners of kykNET’s hybrid 10th Silwerskerm Film Festival were announced on Saturday and Barakat bagged the most awards on the night.

The glitzy event was held at The Bay Hotel’s Rotunda in Camps Bay.

Nine feature films competed for the prestigious Silwerskerm Film Awards this year, and Barakat walked off with six of the accolades, including for Best Script.

Barakat’s screenplay was written by Amy Jephta and Ephraim Gordon, and the duo also directed the movie.

The film also scooped the Best Actress in a Feature Film award, which went to Vinette Ebrahim, Best Supporting Actress in a Feature Film, for June van Merch, while Kyle Shepherd won the award for Best Original Music, and Sumaya Wicomb won Best Production Design, making Barakat the dominator of awards at this year’s ceremony.

Accepting his award, Kyle said: “Thank you to Silwerskerm for the acknowledgement.

“It was a great pleasure to write the music for such a beautiful film.”

An emotional Vinette said: “For me the biggest thing is that Barakat was such a team effort, it was made with so much love.

“The awards that came its way are well deserved as the warmth that comes from this film is part of the love that it was made of.

“This was one of the best experiences of my career.”

BEST ACTRESS: Vinette Ebrahim

South Africa’s first ecological horror film Gaia scooped the Best Feature Film Award.

The film, produced by Jaco Bouwer, Tertius Kapp and Jorrie van der Walt, also earned Jaco Bouwer the award for Best Director.

In addition, Gaia won the awards for Best Make-up and Hair Styling, Best Editor and Best Sound Design.

A lekker surprise also awaited the winners in the Best Actor and Best Actress Short Film categories, Marlo Minnaar and Carla Smith.

International star and festival patron, Arnold Vosloo, will now hone their skills in a special mentorship session.

Three writers who penned new screenplays as part of the Festival’s new script search also received R50 000 each.

These prizes went to AnnMaree Barry, Jan Lampen and Mariska Denysschen.

This year’s Best Short Film, Leemtes en leegheid, made festival history by becoming the first short film in 10 years to be chosen as the Audience Favourite.

Lekker man! Well done to all of the winners!

[email protected]