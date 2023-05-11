Born and raised in Manenberg and Mitchells Plain in the 1970s, surrounded by a close-knit family and a whole lot of culture, cake artist Sassy from Sassy Bakes had a solid foundation on which to build her sweet empire. By the age of 28, she was the head cook for the Biscuit Mill in Woodstock while creating Cumin, a company that would be on everyone’s lips, and known to many at the time as the Curry Queen.

She would go on to cater for private parties in Camps Bay, providing food at events like Rocking the Daisies and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival, cooking up scrumptious meals for dignitaries from around the globe, and even showcasing her food style on the BBC Food Network channel. GLOBAL STAGE: Sassy featured on BBC Food Network channel But her love for cooking took a knock when it started taking a heavy toll on her health and this is what gave birth to one of the most famous bakeries in the country – Sassy Bakes. It was established in 2019, just months before the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020, which literally caused every business to slow down or stop. But for this cakery queen, it was an opportunity to try something new.

While many of us were wondering how we would be able to get iets off the ground during those uncertain times, especially if there is no one to support you, for Sassy it was the perfect time for trial and error. And by the time things begun opening up, she was at the top of her game. Pretty soon, every corporate event, wedding, and milestone birthday party had a treat from Sassy Bakes on the table. SWEET TREATS: Cake artist Sassy from Sassy Bakes is making lekker moves in the industry Celebrities made sure they had Sassy Bakes treats to offer their guests – people like Tracey Lange, the entire cast of Suidooster, the Springboks, social media influencers and bloggers were all “sassyfied”.

I was recently invited to the relaunch of Sassy Bakes at Belair Pavilion in Paarl Town and I have to tell you it was a night for the stars as celebs showed their appreciation to the Queen of Cakes. WHAT A TALENT: One of the masterpieces Everyone I knew was there to celebrate Sassy’s flourishing business and its achievements. While I was chatting away, I made sure that every cake tickled my taste buds, and trust me when I say, every single koekie was magical.

Every cake was a unique masterpiece, each one with its own flavour and speciality. From the carrot cake which was shaped like a pyramid and tasted like a legacy of family bonding, to the Lamington, a cake we all know as a sponge cake, soaked in a syrup and covered in coconut, but this one was next level. It truly was an experience I will never forget, en ek het my dik geëet. Sassy also launched her new masterpiece called The Dream Cake. LAUNCH: The Dream Team When this cake arrived at my table, I didn’t think I could eat another bite but I made space, and this koek also lived up to its name, ‘cos it tasted like a dream.

When I spoke to Sassy and asked her about the ingredients and how she came up with this latest masterpiece, she said: “I didn’t wanna be selling cupcakes and things that are already out there, I wanted to have the cakes that we enjoy, baked like it would be in your own kitchen, but still stand out. “I wanted to get the big cakes down to bite size so more people could enjoy it and still make it look like a vision. “I don’t compromise on ingredients, I use quality so that quality is achieved, making sure that the client is most satisfied or should I say, ‘sassyfied’.”

She added: “This has been quite the journey thus far, and all the obstacles that came our way, all I can say is thank you to the people who support and thank you to an amazing husband who always has my back. “I never thought I could live and dream at the same time, yet I’m doing it every day. My love and passion for baking is showcased in the product.” Artists Nazneen Leeman, Fagrie Isaacs, Salome and myself all performed on the special night and Nazneen thanked Sassy for her friendship, adding: “I always know that I can turn to you when I need an older sister, and I know that you will always have my back no matter what.”