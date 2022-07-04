Amber Heard wants the verdict of the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp to be tossed out. The “Aquaman” actress's attorney filed a motion requesting that including the $10.35m (R169m) in damages awarded to Depp by the jury, reports “Variety”.

In addition to Heard’s attorneys arguing that the verdict is not supported by evidence, the 43-page document submitted to the Fairfax County Circuit Court also calls “to investigate improper juror service”, “Variety” says. It claimed that public information indicates that a juror who served during the trial was born in 1970, despite court officials listing the person’s birth year as 1945. Watch video:

Heard’s lawyers said: "This discrepancy raises the question whether Juror 15 actually received a summons for jury duty and was properly vetted by the court to serve on the jury." “Variety” notes that Heard's legal team also argues that the jurors' $10.35m award against the actress is “inconsistent and irreconcilable” with the jury’s conclusion that her and Depp had defamed one another. In addition to Depp's $10m in compensatory damages, plus $350 000 in punitive damages, the jury also awarded Heard $2m in compensatory damages for her counter-claim.