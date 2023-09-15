Amber Heard is said to be furious with her ex Elon Musk as she didn’t give consent for him to share a raunchy picture of her in cosplay. The ‘Aquaman’ actress, 37, was reportedly left stunned after the 52-year-old billionaire – who she dated from on and off for a year from 2017 following her divorce from Johnny Depp – posted an image on Tuesday of her on his X platform dressed as video game character Mercy from ‘Overwatch’.

He said he had done it to confirm an anecdote in author Walter Isaacson’s new biography of him titled ‘Elon Musk’, but a source has told Page Six the actress “did not give permission to Elon to use the photo” which she thought was meant to stay “private”. elon musk posting amber heard in overwatch cosplay was not what I expected to see today#AmberHeard #Iphone15 #PAKvSL #gangłysego #Abhiya pic.twitter.com/EQ0owm7egc — Sahil Saifi (@Sahilsa29) September 15, 2023 The outlet reported an insider told them Heard “felt particularly slighted by the move” as Musk had apparently “asked her several times to speak to Walter for the book” – which she refused “out of respect for Elon”. In Isaacson’s book, the writer detailed how Heard obtained her cosplay costume after Tesla co-founder Musk said she resembled its blonde support hero.

The journalist said in his biography of the tech titan: “She spent two months designing and commissioning a head-to-toe costume so she could role-play for him.” Musk went on to post a picture of his former girlfriend in the costume on his social media platform and captioned it: “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.” The photo was seemingly taken on a mobile phone in someone’s home and showed Heard showing off her cleavage in a latex bodysuit with matching angel-style wings and a gold halo headpiece.