AKA has been accused of physically and verbally abusing his girlfriend Nadia Nakai.

However, both rap stars have rubbished the rumours.

It was reported in the Daily Sun that AKA allegedly assaulted Nadia and their promoter while in Accra, Ghana, on a recent work trip.

AKA’s attorney, Rudolph Baloyi, issued a legal letter to the newspaper after the publication of the story, which allegedly defamed AKA, insinuated that he moered Nadia and the promoter, has a temper and is violent.

The letter demanded that the online article be removed and a public apology be issued.

Civil claims for damages to the value of R800 000 have also been instituted against Daily Sun.

The online article has since been removed.

AKA, 34, and Nadia, 31, issued a joint statement on Twitter in which they refuted the assault claims.

“We have received your enquiries relating to our trip to Accra (Ghana) this past weekend. What was a fun and beautiful working trip where we both had separate work engagements is now being turned into a public smear campaign,” the said.

“What we took to be light interactions with industry peers and associates has now been twisted by outsiders.

“Just to clear the air, there was no physical nor verbal altercation between us. We are fine and there’s no drama between us, we are basking in our individual successes from this amazing trip.”

