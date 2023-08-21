Afrikaans rapper Angie Oeh, real name Angelique Greeff, has passed away over the weekend. The Pretoria-born artist was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer on August 14 and immediately shared the news with fans and followers on her social media platforms.

The 24-year-old star pleaded for financial assistance in short video on August 14, where she also said she is afraid . She said: “Today, I was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer. I’m afraid. Every time I get chance to think, I end up crying? “How could this happen to me so fast without feeling or knowing anything.

“Right now, I’m so sick I need to ask someone to pass me the water bottle, which is right next to me. “I’m 24, and tomorrow I need to undergo a life-changing operation followed by six months of chemo.” On Sunday, August 20, her management updated fans of the latest developments via Greeff’s Instagram profile and announced that she died on Saturday, August 19, at a hospital in Pretoria.

The post thanked fans for the support and said Greeff had an emergency operation on August 15 and started chemotherapy on August 17. It continued to state that, on Friday, Greeff struggled with the oxygen levels in her blood and was transferred to ICU, where staff tried to stabilise her but her organs failed and she died. The post also said her close family and friends were with her in her final moments.